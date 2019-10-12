Revealed: Calls for Council to help find more suitable grounds for Carlow Cricket Club

Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to help find more suitable grounds for Carlow Cricket Club.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace has tabled a motion for this month's meeting of Carlow Municipal District calling on the local authority to find suitable grounds for the club.

The full motion states: "Carlow Cricket Club has a long history spanning from the 1800s to its re-establishment in 2011 following the resettlement of the Rohingya community in Carlow.

"It has many nationalities in the club with two adult teams, two children’s teams and a youth development squad, all competing in Cricket Leinster Leagues.

"The current grounds kindly donated by St Patrick's Carlow College is not suitable for higher division games.

"In order to continue the future success of Carlow Cricket Club and allow it to move forward this Council should endeavour to find suitable grounds for the club.

"The Council should form a working group with Carlow Cricket club to complete this."