Carlow café chosen as one of the Top 100 retailers in Ireland at Retail Excellence Awards

A Carlow café was chosen as one of the Top 100 retailers in Ireland ahead of the Retail Excellence Awards.

Neighbourhood Espresso said they were "honoured to find out" that they had been selected as one of the Top 100 retailers in Ireland.

They added: "The only store in Carlow Town to be given such an accolade this year.

"Having been visited by a mystery shopper; our speciality in house roasted coffee, suspended coffee option and our fantastic friendly staff made us a massive success."

Meanwhile, the Aboretum Home and Garden Heaven in Leighlinbridge has been shortlisted after Retail Excellence announced the Top 30 finalists in the Retail Excellence Awards.

The National Store of the Year winner will be announced at a black-tie awards banquet next month.