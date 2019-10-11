Residents advised the Nurney Text Alert Group re-registration will take place this month

Residents are being advised that the Nurney Text Alert Group re-registration will take place this month.

If you wish to continue to avail of the Nurney Text Alert Group services re-registration will take place on Thursday, October 17 in Nurney National School at 8pm (new members welcomed).

If you cannot attend please contact Gary Phelan on 085 721 9619.