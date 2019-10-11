Company partners with Rathoe Training hub to deliver course on Facebook digital marketing

Carlow company Logic Digital has partnered up with Rathoe Training hub to deliver an introductory course for digital marketing - beginning with Facebook - for business owners who have a bit of difficulty with the modern marketing world.

The company slogan is "Carlow Based, Carlow Focused".

The courses start on October 23 and for more details, see below: 