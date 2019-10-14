Students' union and barbers raise enough funds for mental health awareness mural

Institute of Technology Carlow Students' Union is working with barber shop, The Baba's on Burrin Street in promoting Mental Health Awareness.

Charity events took place throughout Mental Health Week last week to raise funds needed to support The Baba's project of creating a mural to raise awareness of men's mental health.

This mural is to be applied to the outside of The Baba’s shop location.

In a statement recently, IT Carlow Students' Union said: "It's the end of Mental Health Week and we are so happy to announce that we reached our goal of raising €450 for The Baba's Mental Health mural.

"Thanks so much to everyone that supported this project. This really will make a huge difference."

President of the IT Carlow Students' Union, Thomas Drury, said: "Our Students' Union is delighted to work with The Baba's in making this mural a possibility."