Children's respite house in Tullow 'currently going through HIQA registration process'

The new children's respite service at Kilcar House in Tullow is "currently going through the HIQA registration process and is expected to open in due course".

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Finian McGrath, confirmed the news in response to a Parliamentary Question recently.

Carlow Live reported in June of this year that works on the house - which will be used for children with disabilities - were almost complete.

In addition, the head of terms for the lease agreement had been agreed and signed by Enable Ireland and the keys were to be handed over.

Speaking at the time, Fine Gael TD, Pat Deering, said: "Enable Ireland are continuing to work closely with the HSE and are currently preparing the house and associated documentation for the HIQA inspection required prior to commencement of overnight services.

"Day respite will commence at the house in advance of the overnight respite services."

This new facility is very welcome as there has been no respite care services in Carlow in recent times since the previous centre closed.

The benefits of the new facility to the children and their families will be immense and provide an important support service to families in our community.