Carlow College Students' Union to hold a sponsored sleep-out in aid of Focus Ireland

Carlow College Students' Union will be organising a sponsored sleep-out in aid of Focus Ireland's Shine a Light Campaign on Friday, October 18.

Focus Ireland is an organisation which combats homelessness and since 2012, they have raised over €4m to support those affected by homelessness, successfully moving over 500 families into homes of their own during the last year alone.

In a post on Facebook, the Students' Union said: "We are very proud to be a part of these efforts, and we would ask that you consider joining us on the 18th to help raise money for those who need it most.

"'How do I get involved?' I hear you ask? Any and all staff and students of Carlow College are welcome to take part. All you need to do is come round to the Students' Union Building to collect a Sponsorship form.

"We'll take your name and talk you through the registration process, along with any supplies you might need for the night."

They added: "After that, all you need to do is reach out to friends and family, and raise a little money - we're hoping to raise a minimum of €100 per attendant.

"The actual Sleep Out itself is due to take place outside the College gates from about 7.30pm onward on Friday night. We'll be running some in-house fundraisers throughout the week, along with a couple of promotional events, so watch this space!"