Revealed: Over 90 litter fines and eight prosecutions initiated in Carlow so far this year

Over 90 litter fines and eight prosecutions have been initiated by Carlow County Council so far this year.

In the first nine months of 2019, there were 92 litter fines that have been issued, eight prosecutions were initiated under the Waste Management Act in the District Court and one in the High Court.

Two bench warrants have been issued for failing to appear with one of these being executed by the Gardaí.

Eleven fixed penalty notices have been issued to waste operators for breaches under their licences as well as 57 notices for abandoned cars and 22 warning letters for various offences.