Gardaí issue appeal after batteries cut from cables at Eir substation in Hacketstown
Did you see anything?
File photo
An Eir substation on Bridge Street, Hacketstown was broken into on Sunday, October 13 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.
Read also: 'Better ways of spending money instead of heading off on junkets,' war of words in Carlow
Batteries were cut from cables which subsequently activated the alarm.
The culprits fled without the batteries.
Contact Gardaí in Hacketstown with any information.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on