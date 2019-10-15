Gardaí issue appeal after batteries cut from cables at Eir substation in Hacketstown

Did you see anything?

An Eir substation on Bridge Street, Hacketstown was broken into on Sunday, October 13 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Batteries were cut from cables which subsequently activated the alarm.

The culprits fled without the batteries.

Contact Gardaí in Hacketstown with any information. 