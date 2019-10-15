Carlow hotel nominated for best family friendly services in the hospitality industry

Amazing!

The Talbot Hotel has been nominated for the "Best Family Friendly Services and Practices in the Hospitality Industry" at the Family Friendly Ireland Awards. 

The inaugural Family Friendly Ireland Awards, in association with Bright Horizons, now incorporating My Family Care, will take place in Cork this November 2019.

The Family Friendly Ireland awards will celebrate those who strive to create a family friendly experience for their clients, customers, staff and members of the public through their business and management practices.

We are delighted to be nominated for best family friendly services and practices in the hospitality industry. Thank you to @familyfriendlyirelandawards for the nomination and fingers crossed #thetalbotcollection #talbotcarlow #awards

