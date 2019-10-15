Leeann Cummins from Borris will be representing Carlow at Queen of the Land Festival

Leeann Cummins from Borris will be representing Carlow at this year's Queen of the Land Festival which takes place in The Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore from Friday, November 8 until Sunday, November 10.

Carlow Macra na Feirme said that Leeann is a very active member of the Tullow branch and they "are proud to have Leeann representing Carlow".

She is a 28-year-old Music and Religion Teacher and some of her many hobbies and interests include country music, jiving and musical theatre.

For Leeann, winning the title of the Queen of the Land 2019 would allow her to represent the Macra community nationally, a community that she feels brought her many new friends and experiences.

