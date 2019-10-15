Public invited to a meeting in Tullow this week about a rural transport bus link for Carlow
This would be great for rural Carlow
A meeting is to be held in Tullow this week about setting up a rural transport bus link from New Ross to Carlow on a daily basis for six days a week.
Meetings have already been held in Borris and Ballon and they were well attended.
