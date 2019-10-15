PROPERTY: Huge three-bed bungalow on sale in Bagenalstown for around €100,000

A huge three-bed bungalow is on sale in Bagenalstown for €99,000.

The extensive bungalow residence is sited in a great location and is very close to all services and amenities.

The ad states: "Whilst the property requires extensive modernisation and refurbishment, it offers tremendous potential to further develop.

"The said property is located at the Royal Oak fronting onto the street directly adjacent to Doyle's shop."

To view the full ad, click here.