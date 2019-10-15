Appeal after attempted burglary at Rathgower in the Royal Oak area of Bagenalstown
Did you see anything?
File photo
Gardaí received a report of an attempted burglary at Rathgower in the Royal Oak area of Bagenalstown.
The incident occurred between 11am on Friday, October 11 and 1pm on Saturday, October 12.
A window at the rear of the house was forced open however no entry was gained and nothing was taken.
Contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown with any information.
