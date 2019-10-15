They're back! Extreme right-wing group carry out another leaflet drop in Tullow
An extreme right-wing group called the 'National Party' has carried out another leaflet drop in Tullow.
The group's nine fundamental principles include: opposition to mass-immigration and criminal reform and the institution of capital punishment.
They also say that they believe a "state which cannot house its own people, but commits itself (on borrowed money) to house large numbers of refugees, is playing to the gallery of a theatre other than the Irish nation".
Local Party activists canvassing in Carlow. To get involved in your area visit https://t.co/VKGmEcmquk #AllForIreland pic.twitter.com/fh3qNiOcqH— The National Party (@NationalPartyIE) October 14, 2019
