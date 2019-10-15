Carlow Christmas Market moving to the Perry's Site for not one but TWO weekends

Carlow Christmas Market is moving to the Perry's Site this year for not one but TWO weekends.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: "We can finally announce details of the Carlow Christmas Market!

"We're moving to the Old Perry's Building on Kennedy Street for not one but TWO weekends!

"Lots of you wanted the Carlow Christmas Market to be longer last year so this year we decided to run it for two weekends."

The festival is on from November 29 to December 1 and December 20 to December 22.

