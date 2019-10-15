Funeral details announced for Carlow man who passed away suddenly while in Egypt

45-year-old Martin "Murt" Flynn from Tullow passed away on Saturday evening in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt following a brief illness.

Son of the late Brian and sadly missed by his mother Muriel, brother Ray, sister-in-law Paula, nieces Emer and Aoife, nephews Ciarán and Cathal, aunts Kathleen, Madge, Florence, Frankie and Marie, uncle Jim, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home, Tullow from 3 o'c on Thursday with removal at 6.45 o'c to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for arrival at 7 o'c.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'c followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations in lieu to Tullow Day Care Centre. Donation box in church.

His family run Flynn's Foodhall Tullow and posted a tribute to Martin on their Facebook page which said: "Murt had been having the time of his life on a diving trip with Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club when he suddenly took ill.

"We thank everyone for their kind words and prayers over the last few days.

"May Murt Rest in Peace."