Teagasc leads the fight against ash dieback with research at Carlow facility

The Teagasc Forestry Development Department has organised a Teagasc Forest Research Day for Wednesday at Teagasc, Oak Park, Carlow.

The aim is to showcase forest research within Teagasc.

Important research into ash dieback - is a serious fungal disease of ash trees - will feature prominently.

It has spread rapidly across much of Europe and was first noted in Ireland seven years ago on imported plants.

The disease is now prevalent throughout most of the island of Ireland and can affect ash trees of any age and in any setting. The disease can be fatal, particularly among younger trees.

Teagasc’s research is at the forefront of this serious disease and focuses on developing ash tree genetic resources with resistance to ash dieback and on formulating management options for existing ash woodlands.

Dr Miguel Nemesio-Gorriz who leads the ash tree genetic research within Teagasc, said: "I study resistance in Fraxinus excelsior (European ash) against the ash dieback pathogen.

"I am currently focusing on the identification and propagation of ash genotypes that are tolerant to ash dieback disease.

"The research objectives of my work are to identify tolerant ash genotypes in Irish forests, to study the molecular mechanisms conferring tolerance to individual ash genotypes and to develop efficient propagation methods for tolerant ash material."

Dr Ian Short, Broadleaf Forestry Researcher with Teagasc provides background to his research, and he said: "My research focuses on promoting the vigour of ash stands through thinning and by diversifying the species composition of the predominantly ash stands through underplanting."

He added: "Thinning operations aim to promote the growth of selected individuals by releasing them from competition.

"The longer the health of these trees can be maintained, the longer we can maintain the ecological integrity and functions of the woodland. Ultimately, the long-term resilience of these woodlands lies in achieving a greater degree of species diversity."

Other important research that will be highlighted on Wednesday includes:

Irish Birch and Alder Improvement Programme

First and second thinning in Sitka spruce

GENESIS – Genomic evaluation for the sustainable improvement of Sitka spruce

Broadleaf Silviculture

Exploitation of small-diameter Alder

TranSSFor – The transformation of Sitka spruce stands to Continuous Cover Forestry (CCF)

PW-IPM – Towards integrated pest management for pine weevil in Ireland

The potential of alternative conifers to replace larch species in Ireland, in response to the threat of Phytophthora ramorum

FOROWN –research to deliver improved timber mobilisation

Identification of potential new species of Eucalyptus for the cut-foliage sector

Frances McHugh, Forestry Advisor with Teagasc and organiser of this national event said: "This is an excellent opportunity to see the role forest research has in addressing the challenges and opportunities across many aspects of forest management in Ireland, and an unique occasion to meet the researchers involved."

Event details: Teagasc Forest Research Day, Teagasc, Oak Park, Carlow R93 XE12. Wednesday, October 16 2019. Arrive any time between 11:30am - 1pm.

This is an outdoor event: suitable clothing and footwear are required.