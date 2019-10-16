Warning spotted in Carlow says 'stop throwing garbage on my bins, I know who you are...'

Thoughts?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow Live reader

A note has been spotted in Carlow which is warning some unknown culprit to "stop throwing garbage on my bins, I know who you are".

Read also: 'It's going to cause more accidents,' slip lane at Royal Oak junction to be closed off

The missive was stuck to a garbage bag which had been left on top of a bin in Carlow Town.

Some culprit or culprits appear to be dumping their rubbish onto somebody else's bin.

Is this a problem in your area? 