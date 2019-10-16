Traveller family 'waiting five weeks to move into new house,' claims councillor

A Traveller family with two babies have been waiting for five weeks to move into their new house despite the house being fully built, Cllr Adrienne Wallace has claimed.

The home, located in Bestfield Halting Site, is built and ready to move into but "red tape and slow moving bureaucracy" has significantly held up the process, according to Cllr Wallace.

She added: "Carlow recently rolled out the red carpet and welcomed the Minister for housing down to open a number of new Council houses, this is very welcome news and badly needed, but one Traveller family have been left out in the cold.

"Despite being told they will be able to move into their new home in a week it has now been five and counting. This has led to huge disappointment for the family who are eager to settle in.

"With the cold weather rushing in the family are eager to get out of their caravan and start their new life in a home."

She added: "I have contacted the Council on numerous occasions, each time we are met with a reply but never a solution.

"The last we heard from the Council was that they are waiting on Garda clearance, as is normal procedure for every family about to receive a Council home, but they were not able to say how long more this would take.

"While we appreciate the housing department is lacking in resources no family should be left out in the cold and perhaps a review is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

"Red tape and paper work mean this family have been sent from pillar to post – I am calling on the Council to do all they can to bring this issue to a happy conclusion in a timely fashion."