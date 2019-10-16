Beautiful! St Clare's Church all lit up for International Infant Loss Remembrance Day

St Clare's Church in Graiguecullen was lit up on Tuesday for International Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

A great crowd turned up to remember all babies who died before, during or after birth.

In a post on Facebook, Graiguecullen/Killeshin Parish said: "May we always treasure them and may we continue to respect life in all its stages. Thanks to Jackie Malone for organising the night and Stephen Corry for providing the lights free of charge."