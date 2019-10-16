Council to address safety in Kilree Lane after stand-off over right of way in Bagenalstown

The local authority are to look at improved lighting at Kilree Lane as the extinguishment of a right of way was deemed a "non-runner" after Cllr Andy Gladney raised the matter again at this month's meeting of the Municipal District.

A stand-off emerged over the potential extinguishment of a right of way in Bagenalstown as residents were divided on the issue.

The issue first came up at the September meeting of Bagenalstown MD when members were to discuss the extinguishment of a right of way at the lane from St Brigid's Crescent to Soldiers Cottages (Kilree Cottages).

At the September meeting, area engineer, Jerry Crowley, told members that 21 residents in the area had signed a petition to close off the laneway over some anti-social behaviour issues.

However, since then, another petition has been received from 71 residents who want to keep the laneway open for easy access to the town, schools and the shops.

Mr Crowley updated members at the October meeting of the MD after questions from Cllr Gladney.

While Mr Crowley said he had "nothing concrete" for members, he did tell them that both he and his team were looking at the public lighting.

"We're looking at improving safety in the lane. The extinguishing of the right of way seems to be a non-runner," he added.

The news of improved lighting for the area was welcomed by Cllr Gladney.