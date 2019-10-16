WATCH: Carlow man delivers stirring rendition of legendary song 'Grace' in viral video

Carlow man, Patrick Bermingham, has delivered a stirring rendition of legendary song "Grace" in a viral video on Facebook.

Patrick is from Bennekerry originally but lives and works in Kilkenny City.

Speaking to Carlow Live, he said: "I recorded that weeks ago and just got the nerve to post it now."

The video has garnered a huge reaction online and has been viewed almost 1,000 times since Tuesday night.

Watch his performance below: