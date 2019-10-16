PUBLIC EVENT: Carlow Libraries holding their first ever Deaf Café this weekend
Carlow Central Library
Carlow Libraries are holding their first ever Deaf Café this weekend.
Join us this Saturday for our first ever Deaf Cafe at 10.30am & ISL Storytime at 11am, made possible through @DeptRCD Dormant Accounts grant scheme @LibrariesIre pic.twitter.com/T2ArAUHEpJ— Carlow Libraries (@CarlowLibraries) October 15, 2019
