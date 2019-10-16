UPDATE: Massive Garda checkpoint on the M9 tests over 800 drivers for alcohol and drugs

Kildare Gardaí mounted a "High Visibility Checkpoint" on the M9 on Tuesday.

The operation was aimed at depriving criminals of the use of the motorway network, improving driver behavior to reduce road deaths and a high visibility enforcement of legislation.

The checkpoint was conducted on the southbound side of the M9 Motorway.

This operation involved personnel from the Divisional Roads Policing Unit Naas, members of Naas, Kildare and Leixlip Garda District Units, Health and Safety Authority, Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Revenue Officials and Environmental Officers from Kildare County Council.

During this operation:

* 855 Motorists Breath were Tested for Drink and Drugs

* 1 Motorist arrested for Drug Driving

* 3 Motorists arrested for Drunk Driving

* 7 Vehicles seized under Section 41 RTA (Tax / Insurance Offences/CVRT – L Driver Unaccompanied)

* 36 Road Traffic Offences Detected FCPN's and Penalty Points to Issue with summons and court proceedings in other cases.

* Customs and Revenue Officials dipped 75 vehicles with no detections for Green Diesel – two vehicles were seized for VRT offences and immediately released on payment of large fines.

* Revenue officials were involved in 31 interventions which will result in follow ups.

*HSA Officials detected five offences resulting in three follow ups and 2 FCPNs issued.

* Checks were also carried out by Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection resulting in nine follow up investigations.

* Environmental Officers 2 cases of non-compliance for investigation.

An Garda Siochána said they would like to thank the public for their patience during this operation.