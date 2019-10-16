'We're in the top 10 of cylinder manufacturers globally,' says Carlow company's boss
Lily Holmes, managing director of PB Machine Tech, is an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist
Lily Holmes
"We're in the top 10 of cylinder manufacturers globally," says Lily Holmes, managing director of PB Machine Tech in Carlow.
Lily is an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist.
Check out the video below where she talks about the local family-run business:
"We're in the top 10 of cylinder manufacturers globally"— EOY Ireland (@EOYIreland) October 15, 2019
Lily Holmes, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalist and MD of @PBMachinetech, on becoming a world leader in business
EOY sponsored by: @EntIrl @JuliusBaer @InvestNI pic.twitter.com/8y9hDEWfte
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on