'We're in the top 10 of cylinder manufacturers globally,' says Carlow company's boss

Lily Holmes, managing director of PB Machine Tech, is an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Lily Holmes

"We're in the top 10 of cylinder manufacturers globally," says Lily Holmes, managing director of PB Machine Tech in Carlow. 

Lily is an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist.

Check out the video below where she talks about the local family-run business: