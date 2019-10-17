Farmers! More settled spell of weather expected from next week, says Carlow forecaster
Good news
There'll be cold nights though
Low pressure will bring unsettled showery weather from Thursday until Sunday, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Forecaster Alan O'Reilly has said high pressure will then build with a more settled spell of weather from Sunday afternoon until Wednesday.
He added: "A window for farmers to get some winter crop sowing done hopefully. Colder nights though!"
