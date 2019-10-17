Carlow school applies for planning to build single-storey extension for two classrooms

Scoil Moling-Glynn Board of Management have applied for planning to build a single-storey extension for two classrooms.

The application looks for alterations and a single-storey extension to the existing school to include two classrooms and accessible WC and ancillary related works.

The development address is at Bahana, St. Mullins, Via Kilkenny, Carlow.

A decision is due by the local authority on December 9.