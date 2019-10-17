Meeting to be held as part of campaign for safer cycling infrastructure in Carlow
A meeting is to be held as part of a campaign for safer cycling infrastructure in Carlow.
Carlow Cycling Campaign are holding their first meeting on October 21 at 7pm in the Beanice Café.
