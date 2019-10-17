Carlow hotel hosting New Year's Eve Murder on the Menu Ball with a Great Gatsby twist
Tickets selling fast!
File photo
Tickets are selling fast for the Talbot Hotel's New Year's Eve Murder on the Menu Ball with a Great Gatsby twist.
There will be a Jazz band on the night as well as bubbly, fun and games and a DJ to ring in the New Year.
It's all for €50 per person.
Book your ticket today on 059 91 53000!
View this post on Instagram
Tickets selling fast for our NYE murder on the menu ball with a great gatsby twist. Jazz band, bubbly, fun and games, and a DJ to ring in the new year - all for €50 per person! Book your ticket today on 059 91 53000 #nye #newyearseve #nye2019 #carlow #igers #talbothotelcarlow #thetalbotcollection
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on