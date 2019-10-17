PICTURE: 'Looking well,' incredible before and after images of the Carlow Town Park
It has been cleaned
The before picture CREDIT: Cllr Andrea Dalton
"It's looking so well," said Cllr Andrea Dalton as she showcased the incredible before and after images of the Carlow Town Park.
She added: "Great to see our town park looking so well. Also delighted to say more money has been allocated to the upkeep of the park for 2020 and for the upkeep of other open spaces in Carlow."
Check out the pictures below:
