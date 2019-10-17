Tributes paid to popular and 'true gentleman' Noel Kehoe as he is laid to rest in Carlow

Tributes have been paid to the popular and "true gentleman" Noel Kehoe as he is laid to rest in Carlow.

Noel died peacefully this week at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anna and much loved father of Mary Clare, Helena, Margaret, Martina (Limerick) and Theresa.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers Michael, John and Gerry, sisters Kathleen and Lena, grandchildren Brendan, Shane, Aoife, Aisling, Mark, Conor, Darragh, Ciara and Andrea, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Predeceased by his brother Paddy and sister Mary.

Funeral Mass was held on Thursday in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

In a post on Facebook, Carlow Men's Shed said: "It is with great sadness that the Shed marks the passing of our dear friend and colleague Mr. Noel Kehoe.

"Noel was a stalwart member of Carlow Men's Shed. He was a true gentleman and one of our most popular and well respected members.

"On behalf of the Shed, we'd like to extend our sincerest condolences to Noel's wife and family. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and friends at Carlow Men's Shed."

Meanwhile, Cllr Andrea Dalton said: "Carlow has lost a great Carlovian whose life was dedicated to the service of others. RIP Noel."