Planning granted to IT Carlow for two signs at the entrance to new sports campus

Conditional planning permission has been granted to IT Carlow to erect two signs at the entrance to their new sports campus at Mortarstown Upper on the Kilkenny Road.

Situated 1km from the Institute's main campus, the South Sports Campus will be a world-class training facility, consolidating IT Carlow's position as one of Ireland's leading third-level institutes for the provision of sport and physical activity.

It includes six full-size playing pitches, comprising one all-weather artificial GAA pitch, one grass GAA pitch, two grass soccer pitches and two grass rugby pitches.

It also boasts a 400m athletics track and a pavilion building, to include changing rooms, meeting rooms and ancillary spaces.

Carlow County Council attached six conditions to their decision on the signs.