'A complete embarrassment,' railings issue raised after Tidy Towns 'rusted' comment

"A complete embarrassment," is how Cllr Fergal Browne described the Courthouse railings after they were mentioned in Carlow's Tidy Towns report.

The Courts Service and the Office of Public Works are obliged to restore the unique 190-year-old railings at Carlow Courthouse and say they are committed to doing it but there have been criticisms over a delay in carrying out the works.

Speaking at this month's full meeting of the Council, Cllr Browne said: "They are a complete embarrassment and are a danger. The Tidy Towns commented on them."

The inspector's report for Carlow in this year's Tidy Towns said: "It looks like there is some work going on at the Courthouse – hopefully the railings will be refreshed in the process as they are quite rusted – is there scope for a biodiversity project on the grounds there?"

Cllr Browne called on Carlow County Council to check with the OPW as to the status of the works.