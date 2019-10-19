'A complete embarrassment,' railings issue raised after Tidy Towns 'rusted' comment

Cllr Fergal Browne has raised the issue again

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

The Carlow Courthouse railings

"A complete embarrassment," is how Cllr Fergal Browne described the Courthouse railings after they were mentioned in Carlow's Tidy Towns report.

Read also: Carlow Courthouse railings an 'embarrassment' as motion for legal action is deferred

The Courts Service and the Office of Public Works are obliged to restore the unique 190-year-old railings at Carlow Courthouse and say they are committed to doing it but there have been criticisms over a delay in carrying out the works. 

Speaking at this month's full meeting of the Council, Cllr Browne said: "They are a complete embarrassment and are a danger. The Tidy Towns commented on them."

The inspector's report for Carlow in this year's Tidy Towns said: "It looks like there is some work going on at the Courthouse – hopefully the railings will be refreshed in the process as they are quite rusted – is there scope for a biodiversity project on the grounds there?" 

Cllr Browne called on Carlow County Council to check with the OPW as to the status of the works. 

Read also: Restoring Carlow Courthouse's railings 'will take a number of years', says minister