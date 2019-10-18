Carlow student chosen for Ireland's first Youth Assembly on Climate in Dáil next month

Alicia Premkumar

Carlow's Alicia Premkumar has been chosen for Ireland's first Youth Assembly on Climate in the Dáil next month.

Her proud mother, Carole, broke the news on Facebook this week. 

She said: "So delighted for Alicia who has been selected as one of the two delegates to represent Carlow at Ireland's first Youth Assembly on Climate in Dáil Éireann in November.

"The Ceann Comhairle will chair the proceedings with a live RTÉ broadcast on RTÉ News Now and Oireachtas TV.

"A big thank you to our wonderful friend Bill Flynn for advising her to enter."