Family Carers Ireland teams up with Carlow company for 'Carer of the Year Awards 2019'

Family Carers Ireland has teamed up with Netwatch for the “Netwatch Carer of the Year Awards 2019”.

Headquartered in Carlow, Netwatch are global leaders in proactive visual monitoring and provide protection and peace of mind for businesses in Ireland, UK and US.

Now in their 13th year, the awards seek to recognise, celebrate and shine a light on the remarkable contribution of Ireland’s 355,000 family carers – almost two thirds of whom provide over 100 hours of care per week.

The critical role of family carers in keeping their loved ones safe and protected in their own homes resonated with management and staff at Netwatch whose mission is to create a "fearless environment" for all its customers.

The Netwatch Carer of the Year and Young Carers of the Year become ambassadors and represent family carers all over Ireland - many of whom are struggling in silence due to a lack of supports and services.

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Carer Engagement with Family Carers Ireland said: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Netwatch.

"We are looking forward to working together in recognising Ireland’s hardworking and dedicated family carers through our annual Carer of the Year Awards ceremony, which wouldn’t be possible without this generous support from Netwatch."

Wendy Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Global Operations, Netwatch added: "The Netwatch Carer of the Year Awards are an opportunity to recognise the commitment of family carers, often at huge personal sacrifice, to the care of their loved ones.

"These individuals are ordinary people doing extraordinary work; they are our family, relatives, neighbours and friends; they are living in every town and community in Ireland and seek to create a loving, fearless and safe environment for their family members.

"We are privileged to have this opportunity to show our support for family carers through this partnership with Family Carers Ireland."

The Netwatch Carer of the Year Awards 2019 will be presented at a gala awards ceremony hosted by broadcasters and Family Carers Ireland patrons Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan in The Westin Dublin on Friday, November 22.