Series of Brexit support clinics on offer for Carlow companies to help mitigate the risks

Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office is encouraging companies to be pro-active in their preparations and are running a series of Brexit Advisory Clinics to support this.

These clinics are designed to help companies plan and take immediate action to effectively mitigate the risks and avail of the opportunities that Brexit poses, increasing a business's resilience and making practical business sense, irrespective of Brexit.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive with Carlow County Council, said: "The importance of us working with Enterprise Ireland and Government agencies to deliver practical supports for our business community in order to address the uncertainty and assist with key supports while also assisting companies to prepare for any opportunities that arise from Brexit is of paramount importance and a key focus of our support programme.

"We in Carlow County Council recognise that Brexit has the potential to have significant impact on the local economy and in our experience of working with the business community companies who engage with supports will be prepared for the challenges and opportunities as they arise."

Speaking about the clinics, Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office, said: "We have an initial series of 7 clinics scheduled and we have the resources in place to add more as required in order to meet demand and I would encourage companies to avail of this individual opportunity.

"The clinics will cover a diagnostic of the company in terms of Brexit and our Brexit Advisors will also signpost to a variety of highly subsidized programmes designed to help companies in Brexit such as Lean for Micro, Sales Development Programme, Management Development Programme and Prepare Your Business for Customs Programme."

Clinics will be delivered by the LEO Brexit Advisory Team of Bobby Connolly and Padraig Briody on the following dates:

23rd October: Brexit Advisory Clinic with Bobby Connolly

24th October: Brexit Advisory Clinic with Padraig Briody

24th October: Brexit Advisory Clinic with Bobby Connolly

25th October: Brexit Advisory Clinic with Padraig Briody

7th November: Brexit Advisory Clinic with Bobby Connolly

7th November: Brexit Advisory Clinic with Padraig Briody

8th November: Brexit Advisory Clinic with Bobby Connolly

Booking can be done online on www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or by calling Lisa on 059-9129783