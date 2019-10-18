'Night at the Museum' to be held in Carlow during Scarefest with 'after hours' guided tour

Scarefest 2019 is showcasing two new events this October. Step inside the award winning Carlow County Museum after hours for a guided tour with a difference.

The "Night at the Museum" will be an evening to remember as participants learn all about local history and culture while local actors bring exhibitions to life.

The one-hour tour takes place on Tuesday, October 29 starting at 6pm. Tickets €10.

Monday, October 28 brings something different as you watch in amazement while your friends and family begin to do things you never think would!

Join comedy hypnotist Michael McCoy transform them into their favourite celebrities, become aliens from another world or just completely forget their name in a hilarious show at the Seven Oaks Carlow at 8pm.

Tickets €15/Family of four €45. Tickets are selling fast so be sure to book in advance.

All tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.