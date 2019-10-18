Doubt over claims that works are to begin next year on almost 50 social houses in Carlow

Carlow County Council have said that works are to begin next year on almost 50 social houses Tullow but councillors are doubtful that the project will go ahead in 2020.

Approved Housing Body, Respond, has 47 housing units at development proposal stage on the Shillelagh Road in Tullow.

Housing Officer, Josephine Kavanagh, told members at this month's Tullow Municipal District meeting that she has gotten a commitment from Respond that works on the project will start in 2020.

Cllr John Pender said it was "going on for years" while Cllr Charlie Murphy asked if the houses would be delivered in 2020 and Ms Kavanagh that was what the housing body had told the Council.

"That's a bit ambitious," said Cllr Murphy.

Ms Kavanagh said it is "outside our control" and accepted that the delivery date could be moved.