Culprits entered bedroom during burglary in Carlow but fled after victim let a roar out

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at Bullock Park, Carlow on Monday, October 14.

The incident occurred at 7.30pm in the evening.

The homeowner was in bed when the house alarm activated. The victim then saw two culprits enter the bedroom but she let a roar out and the culprits (a man and a woman) fled.

They entered the house by forcing a rear window, no items were taken during the incident.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.