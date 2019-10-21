Carlow motorist among worst offenders on Slow Down Day after shocking speed detection

A Carlow motorist was among the worst offenders on National Slow Down Day which was held over a 24 hour period between 7am on Friday and 7am on Saturday.

The motorist in Carlow was clocked at 99km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R418 Killerig Carlow.

In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 204,849 vehicles and detected 286 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau said: "We would like to thank the 204,849 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit and would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits".

See some notable detections over the 24 hour period of National Slow Down Day:

• 138km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R675 Ballykinsella Waterford Waterford

• 84km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin

• 79km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin4 Dublin

• 78km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R448 Ballyhale Ballyhale Kilkenny

• 151km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N72 Gort na gCros Mala Chorcaí

• 181km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Lusk Dublin

• 115km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N14 Drumnahoagh Letterkenny Donegal

• 81km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Stillorgan Road Stillorgan Dublin

• 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Mt Kennedy Demesne Newtownmountkennedy Wicklow

• 131km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N52 Durrow Demense Tullamore Offaly

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N21 Abbeyfeale East Abbeyfeale Limerick

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R683 Knockboy Waterford Waterford

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R407 Castlesize Sallins Kildare

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R527 Knock Limerick Limerick

• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Whitemill Road Wexford Wexford

• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R339 Monivea Road Galway Galway

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R448 Killashee Naas Kildare

• 125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N15 Cullagh More Drumcliff Sligo

• 122km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Lackan Edgeworthstown Longford

• 73km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N54 Cornecassa Demesne Monaghan Monaghan

• 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N15 Ballynacarrick Ballintra Donegal

• 95km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R688 Ballinattin Lower Clerihan Tipperary

• 118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N53 Philipstown Dundalk Louth

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R392 Forgney Ballymahon Longford

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N56 Drumark Donegal Donegal

• 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N69 Doon Clarina Limerick

• 136km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M3 Bracetown Dunboyne Meath

• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Shanbogh Upper New Ross Kilkenny

• 135km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Ballyshaneduff Or The Derries Ballybrittas Laois

• 89km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R445 Curragh Kildare Kildare

• 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N30 Mounthanover New Ross Wexford

• 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Knoxspark Ballisodare Sligo

• 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N24 Killaloan Lower Clonmel Tipperary

• 109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N10 Templemartin Kilkenny Kilkenny

• 90km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Blossomhill Rathkeale Limerick

• 89km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Moyle Newtowncunningham Donegal

• 89km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N77 Clonaddadoran Portlaoise Laois

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary also added: "I would like to thank the Road Safety Authority, Go Safe and all the organisations who were involved in and supported this campaign. Drivers, please, think about the consequences of speeding, and every time you get behind the wheel, reduce your speed accordingly.”