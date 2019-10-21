Bagenalstown whiskey company awarded two gold medals at the Irish Whiskey Awards

Walsh Whiskey Distillery

Walsh Whiskey in Bagenalstown has been awarded two gold medals at the Irish Whiskey Awards.

The company took home the Gold for their Writers' Tears Cask Strength 2019 and Writers' Tears Copper Pot Japanese Cask Finish.