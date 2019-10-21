Bagenalstown whiskey company awarded two gold medals at the Irish Whiskey Awards
Amazing!
Walsh Whiskey Distillery
Walsh Whiskey in Bagenalstown has been awarded two gold medals at the Irish Whiskey Awards.
The company took home the Gold for their Writers' Tears Cask Strength 2019 and Writers' Tears Copper Pot Japanese Cask Finish.
We're delighted to have been awarded two gold medals at the Irish Whiskey Awards. Taking home the gold for #WritersTears Cask Strength 2019 and #WritersTears Copper Pot Japanese Cask Finsh#IWA19 #IrishWhiskeyAwards #IrishWhiskey pic.twitter.com/LM3mbcARO9— Walsh Whiskey (@WalshWhiskey) October 19, 2019
