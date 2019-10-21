Carlow narrowly misses out on share of €5m pot for best performing Local Actions Groups

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, has announced details of the distribution of €5 million in additional LEADER funding for ten areas that are most advanced in the delivery of the LEADER Programme.

Each of the ten best performing Local Actions Groups (LAGs) will receive an additional €500,000 to be allocated for rural development initiatives in their counties.

The full table in relation to the use of funding by LAGs found Carlow ranked eleventh, which meant it narrowly missed out on €500,000 funding reward.

The ranking was based on the percentage of their project budget allocation approved and paid as at September 20.

LEADER is delivered by 29 Local Actions Groups across the country whose role is to develop local strategies and to identify, select and fund projects in their respective areas which support their local strategies.

The funding announced by Minister Ring is additional to the existing budget of €220 million already available to LAGs.

The 10 LAGs who will be offered additional funding of €500,000 each are:

· Kerry

· Mayo

· Waterford

· Limerick

· Cork North

· Donegal

· Tipperary

· Offaly

· Leitrim

· Cavan

Minister Ring said: "In making this announcement, I am delivering on my previous commitment to provide additional funding to those Local Action Groups which are performing well in the delivery of the LEADER programme.

"Some Leader Groups have performed very well in allocating funds to projects. I am keen to reward the best performers and I know that this extra funding which will greatly benefit communities in those areas."