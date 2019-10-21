Hundreds of euro raised for Carlow gymnasts representing Ireland in Europe

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for Carlow gymnasts representing Ireland at the European Championships and has raised almost €700 already.

Six gymnasts from the Carlow Gymnastics Club have been selected to represent Ireland at the European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Holon, Israel and they will be travelling from October 22-28 of this year.

The local gymnasts are Eilis O'Neill, Rebecca Shannon and Ella Sullivan (12-18 trio) Shonagh Travers, Seoighe English and Aine Doyle (11 to 16 trio).

The 29th European Acrobatics Championships will be held in Israel from October 30 to November 3.

The six gymnasts along with their coach, Sara Rennick, have worked very hard for their qualification, training up 15 hours a week, showing that hard work, commitment and dedication to their sport pays off.

The GoFundMe page states: "The squad will receive no funding from their national governing body, Gymnastics Ireland, so each of their families are faced with costly expenses for flights, accommodation entry fees and national gear.

"Some of the parents of Carlow Gymnastics Club would like to show our support and try to raise some funds which will be divided equally among our gymnasts travelling.

"We are so proud of these girls who will be competing at the highest level in Europe and who train alongside and inspire all our gymnasts in the club some also giving time to help out coaching.

"Let's show our support to them by giving a donation towards their costs."

