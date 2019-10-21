Planning permission lodged for new Advance Technology Building in Carlow Town

The IDA have lodged planning permission for a new Advance Technology Building in Carlow Town.

The site is on the Dublin Road, Rathnapish and permission is also sought for signage, new timber post-and-rail site boundaries, car parking, cycle shelter, landscaping, underground water storage tank, ESB substation/switch room and all associated site works.

The development has been subject of a Screening for Appropriate Assessment and Natura Impact Statement in accordance with Part XAB of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) and under regulation 42 of the Birds and Natural Habitats Regulations 2011 (as amended).

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on December 12.