Brain Tumour Ireland calling on Carlow people to support #WearAHatDay

Irish charity Brain Tumour Ireland (BTI) are calling on the people of Carlow to don their favourite hat in support of its annual fundraising campaign #WearAHatDay on Friday, October 25.

The annual campaign raises funds for the charity’s vital support and information services for people diagnosed with brain tumours and their families. A €4 donation can be made by simply texting BTI to 50300.

Over 400 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour in Ireland each year with many contacting Brain Tumour Ireland for support when they receive their diagnosis.

As well as the practical supports and information, Brain Tumour Ireland also raises awareness of brain tumours and their symptoms among the public and the medical professions and contributes funding to brain tumour research initiatives.

This year, Brain Tumour Ireland has partnered with milliner Deb Fanning, who is donating a bespoke head piece as a prize for the ‘Best Selfie’ posted with the hashtag ‘#WearAHatDay’.

Ciara Peters, Brain Tumour Ireland spokesperson who is originally from Carlow said: "We’re calling on the people of Carlow to get involved on Friday, October 25 to support the work that Brain Tumour Ireland does - by simply wearing their favourite hat on the day and donating €4 by texting BTI to 50300.

"We receive no State funding so our #WearAHatDay campaign is essential in funding our services year-round.

"A brain tumour diagnosis can have a devastating impact on patients and their families and we’re hoping that the public will show their support for people diagnosed with brain tumours and have a little fun by getting involved in this campaign.

"We’re very grateful to Deb Fanning for donating her beautiful piece for our ‘Best Selfie’ prize. We can’t wait to see the creative hats and photos shared on the 25th October. If last year is anything to go by, the difficult part will be picking a winner!"

#WearAHatDay is taking place ahead of International Brain Tumour Awareness Week which runs from October 26 to November 2.

For further information, please visit: https://braintumourireland.com/news/brain-tumour-awareness-week/