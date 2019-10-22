Carlow school applies for planning for new classroom with toilet and office facilities

The school is Carlow Educate Together NS, Athy Road, Carlow

A Carlow school has applied for planning permission for a new classroom with toilet and office facilities.

Carlow Educate Together National School on the Athy Road in Carlow has sought permission for the erection of a new stand alone single storey classroom unit with toilet and office facilities.

That's along with the repositioning of the existing bin store enclosure and associated landscape works.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on December 12. 