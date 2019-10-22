Revealed: Carlow Town bus stops 'will need to take two or three parking spaces' in places

Carlow Town bus stops "will need to take two or three parking spaces" in places, according to the National Transport Authority.

Marian Wilson and Ed Rhys Thomas from the NTA gave a presentation to members at this month's Carlow Municipal District meeting.

It was the first time the NTA spoke to local representatives about the project since May of 2018.

Mr Rhys Thomas said the bus stops "will need to take two or three parking spaces in certain areas", but he did not clarify where these would be along the red and green routes.

"That can be a difficult decision in certain areas," he added.

Ms Wilson said the €3 million bus service for the town is "very likely" to proceed as the NTA are awaiting confirmation of funding, Carlow Live revealed recently.

Fares for the Carlow Town Bus Service have also been outlined as representatives from the NTA say they are "hopeful" of delivering the project before 2021.

During the presentation they revealed that the fares for an adult using either of the two routes would be €2 for an adult single cash fare which would be €1.40 on the Leap card.

A child single will cost €1.20 or 84 cents on the Leap card.

The bus service will have turnaround facilities at The Dome, Tyndall College, MSD and the Wexford Business Park.