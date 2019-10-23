PICTURE: Over 20 new tenants in Tullow officially offered social houses in this development

Over 20 new tenants in Tullow have been officially offered social houses in this development [pictured above] on the Dublin Road.

Carlow Live previously revealed that over 20 families were to be given social houses in Carlow before Christmas this year.

Cllr Will Paton said: "Congratulations to the 21 new tenants of An Caislain, Dublin Road, Tullow who received offers of tenancies in the post [on Tuesday].

"Keys will be made available on Friday of this week.

"Please stay away the new houses as the development remains a work site. Thank you."