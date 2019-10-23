CASH PRIZE: Farmers' Market holding 'Best Crazy Carved Pumpkin' competition
Interested?
Have you got what it takes?
Carlow Farmers' Market is holding a "Best Crazy Carved Pumpkin" competition this weekend.
There's a cash prize of €50 for the winner but you must bring it to Potato Market by 10am on Saturday and it will be judged at 1pm.
There's also a competition to guess the weight of a huge pumpkin.
For more information on the events, see below:
It’s all happening this Saturday at @carlowfarm, see everyone there! @carlowtourism @CarlowLEO @Carlow_Co_Co @LoveCarlow @CWnationalist @carlowchamber @CarlowWeather @TheSoulofCrete @DeirdreDeep @thebigred1974 #shoplocal #farmersmarkets pic.twitter.com/XFrrZphjc8— Carlow Market (@carlowfarm) October 22, 2019
