CASH PRIZE: Farmers' Market holding 'Best Crazy Carved Pumpkin' competition

Carlow Farmers' Market is holding a "Best Crazy Carved Pumpkin" competition this weekend.

There's a cash prize of €50 for the winner but you must bring it to Potato Market by 10am on Saturday and it will be judged at 1pm. 

There's also a competition to guess the weight of a huge pumpkin. 

For more information on the events, see below: 